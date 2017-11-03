About

Contemporary Arts and Cultures

A publication for undisciplined artists, scholars, theoreticians, and critics with no boundaries

Contemporary Arts and Cultures is an academic editorial project realized by OCR and the Museum of Contemporary Cuts. It develops publication projects internationally in collaboration with a wide range of stakeholders to provide a critical and seminal voice within the increasingly homogeneous landscape of contemporary corporatized​ art.

"We explore innovative ways of thinking and working on contemporary issues which are reflected in the contemporary arts' aesthetic approaches and contextual cultural underpinnings."–Lanfranco Aceti, Editor in Chief

Partners

Operational and Curatorial Research (OCR) and the Museum of Contemporary Cuts were both founded by Lanfranco Aceti in the early 2000 while at Sabanci University, Istanbul. They were two early platforms of digital art which showcased — with a strong scientific program whose committee members were Christiane Paul and Vince Dziekan — the trajectories, experimentations, and idiosyncrasies of the vast territory of the digital.

Aceti envisaged these platforms as incubators and archives that developed research projects, conferences, and exhibitions to be published in a variety of formats (e.g., catalogs, books, and magazine issues).

"Contemporary Arts and Cultures (CAC) will focus on publishing rigorously peer reviewed articles," said Lanfranco Aceti, "that reflect contemporary fine art engagements as part of the complex social, technological, and cultural shifts in contemporary globalized societies."

Content will include profiles of contemporary arts and their socio-political interventions, art based scientific projects, insights of artists using new media, and featured articles comprising theoretical and technical perspectives. A curated gallery of contemporary fine art practice in collaboration with OCR will also feature selected exhibitions, and CAC will publish special issues on a variety of topics related to contemporary art and its intricate entanglements with the complexity of social, technological, and political thought.



