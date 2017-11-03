Ashley Daugherty

Editorial Assistant

Ashley Daugherty is pursuing a Master's degree in Arts Administration at Boston University. She graduated from the University of Alabama in 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and Spanish. She also studied general business at Alabama.

Ashley began her career at Boston University in January 2017 and is excited to focus on fundraising and development within the Arts Administration program. She currently works as a graduate assistant for the program director, Lanfranco Aceti, as an editorial and promotional assistant working on the Leonardo Electronic Almanac (MIT Press) and with the Museum of Contemporary Cuts.