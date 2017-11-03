Bill Balaskas

Editor

Bill Balaskas is a London-based artist, writer, and academic. He was born in 1983 in Thessaloniki, Greece, where he studied economics before moving to the United Kingdom in order to study art. Bill recently completed a PhD at the program of Critical Writing in Art & Design of the Royal College of Art and a Master of Arts in Communication Art & Design from the same college. His works have been widely exhibited internationally in more than 120 solo and group exhibitions hosted by renowned galleries, museums, and festivals. He has received nominations for numerous awards, including the 2013 AUDI Art Award for the most innovative young artist. In 2012, he represented the United Kingdom in the London Cultural Olympiad as well as in Maribor, the European Capital of Culture with his video "Parthenon Rising." Furthermore, his works have been presented in curated sections at Art Basel Miami Beach, Art Basel Hong Kong, Art Cologne, and Art Brussels among others. Bill's practice has been praised for its intellectual rigor and aesthetic versatility in articles and reviews that have appeared in publications such as Frieze, Wallpaper, Domus, The Art Newspaper, Espoarte, Le Monde, El País, and El Mundo. In parallel with his artistic practice, Bill is an editor for the Leonardo Electronic Almanac (The MIT Press), while his writings have also appeared in publications such as the Journal of Visual Culture, Third Text, and Revista Arta. In recent years, he has given talks about his work at the University of Oxford, the 11th Sharjah Biennial, Tate Liverpool, Goldsmiths University, Germanisches Nationalmuseum, Central Saint Martins, and the Victoria & Albert Museum. The main elements defining his practice are irony, humor, and the interrogation of spectacle, through the fuse of which he explores subjects with a strong political character.

