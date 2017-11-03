Blind Reviewers

Contemporary Arts and Cultures (CAC) has adopted a new experimental publishing platform, supported by MIT Press, Operational and Curatorial Research (OCR), and created by the MediaLab @ MIT.

As part of the review process, we have created the option of blind reviewers represented by a particular avatar (a villain of your choosing). The avatar chosen will conceal the identity of the reviewer while making, at the same time, their comments visible to the authors and the public—should the papers' authors opt for the comments by the blind reviewers to be openly accessible.