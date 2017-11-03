Çağlar Çetin-Ayşe

Editorial Manager

Çağlar Çetin-Ayşe is an artist, academic, and activist. As a recipient of the Fulbright scholarship, he is a doctoral student in the Department of Sociology at Stony Brook University, New York. ﻿He received his Bachelor degrees in Film and Television and Management of Performing Arts from Istanbul Bilgi University. He holds Master's degrees in Visual Arts (from Sabancı University, Istanbul) and Sociology (from Stony Brook University-SUNY). His book Why Have There Been No Men Artists? (2013) focuses on awareness of masculinities in Turkish contemporary art. His current research builds on his interests in intersectionality, sociology of knowledge, and men's mobilization as feminist and LGBTQ+ allies.