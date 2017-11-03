Candice Bancheri

Managing Editor

Candice Bancheri is a visual artist, critical writer, editor, and developing curator. Her work values critical dialogue and interactive engagement relevant to our contemporary experience. With a background in visual art and the social sciences, her critical writing and artistic work has explored themes involving contemporary participation, social engagement, and identity formation related to epistemological shifts and current socio-political dynamics.

Since 2016, she has been working as the Managing Editor at the Leonardo Electronic Almanac (ISAST/Leonardo Journal, The MIT Press). She has been involved in the expansion of LEA as it enters into ARTECA—the art archive of MIT Press. She is currently a M.S. Candidate at Boston University and works as a Curatorial Research Intern at MIT’s Graduate Program in Art, Culture and Technology.