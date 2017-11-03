Jonathan Munro

Editor

Jonathan Munro works as an artist, curator, and educator. As an artist he is interested in a close study of the peculiarities of corporate culture, decoding the control mechanisms inherent to our current social and economic systems that shape human behavior. Adopting items he discovers in the workplace as materials in his practice, the artworks are often witty reformulations of found objects and texts. From a warped take on a corporate motivational poster to a play on the competitive style of an after-work game of table tennis, he aims to formulate a shrewd and mischievous analysis of our business influenced environment. Working collaboratively as Executive Chair, he has shown work at the V&A, Guest Projects, Shonibare Studio, and Watermans Art Centre, London. In 2011 he was awarded an Arts and Humanities Research Council grant to study an MFA in Computational Studio Arts at Goldsmiths, University of London, for which he was awarded a Distinction. In 2015 he was artist-in-residence at the Florence Trust in London. Currently, he is undertaking a project called Interlock with the Barbican Art Centre in London.

Recently he co-curated Objects of Transcendence at the Watermans Art Centre, looking at how an object can transcend its individual meaning to make a social or political comment. Other previous international positions and projects include co-founder of TINT, co-director of the Tin Shed Gallery in London, assistant curator at the Kasa Gallery in Istanbul, the Museum of Contemporary Cuts, and co-editor of several publications at Leonardo Electronic Almanac.