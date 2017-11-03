nEUROsis

nEUROsis LEA Call for Papers

The political events of 2015–2016 witnessed the rise of far and alt-right politics in many countries including the US, the Philippines, and various countries in the EU. This shift reveals a dissatisfaction with the currently long established political parties, but also with what appears to be an increasing inability to imagine a better, more egalitarian, and safer future.

The "nEUROsis" exhibition presented at the NeMe Arts Centre in November and December of 2016 focused on the role of art in the present political and economic environment. The invited artists' works offered not only a critical approach to the turbulent times we have been observing and experiencing, but also alternative possible solutions to what is seen by many as the continuous development of an unfair, divisive, and catastrophic global political system.

The Leonardo Electronic Almanac (LEA), together with NeMe, invites papers from academics, researchers, artists, curators, and activists for issues investigating questions such as: Can art play a role in instigating socio-political change? What is the political role of art in the internet age? Do artists have a moral responsibility not only to reflect, but to propose new, alternative systems? What is the role of artists in helping to develop new utopias?

Relevant areas of interest addressed by the issue's contributors could include, but are by no means limited to:

European Politics: How can art's power become more expansive?

Changing Cultural Narratives

Art and Economics

Activist Art and Cultural and Political Strategies

Neo-liberalism, Capitalism, Actionism, Interventionism, Hyper-normalization, Accelerationism, Post-democracy, and Social and Political Exploitation and/or Disassociation

Economic Suppression, Economic Crisis, and EU Troika

Psychology and Politics

We welcome submissions that explore the current failures of contemporary politics and economics—especially in the EU—concerning countries like Portugal, Italy, Greece, Spain, and Cyprus. Additional possible topics include critical insights into Brexit and the shortcomings and possible collapse of the European Union.

Please submit your abstract by September 1, 2017.

The deadline for submission of full articles will be December 30, 2017.

See abstract and paper submission process and guidelines here.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the Editorial Assistant, Ashley Daugherty, at [email protected].