Özden Şahin

Editor and Curator

Özden Şahin is a PhD candidate at the Department of Media & Communications at Goldsmiths, University of London. Her research interests are new media art curation and the relationship between media, art, and politics. Her current research, supervised by Professor Sean Cubitt, looks at the manifestations of political violence in media art from the Mediterranean in the twenty-first century.

Recently organized or curated events include: The Social at Boston University; Friction and Fiction: IP, Copyright and Digital Futures at the Victoria & Albert Museum, London; Production Methods at Watermans Centre, London; Sounds, Images and Data at New York University; Digital Queers at the New School, New York; Executive Chair at the Guest Projects, Shonibare Studio, London; Cloud and Molecular Aesthetics at Pera Museum, Istanbul; and Sound and the City at the Natural History Museum, London, among others.

Özden currently works at the Open Access repository at Goldsmiths, University of London endeavoring to make academic research behind paywalls available for public access. She previously worked at Kasa Gallery in Istanbul as the in-house curator, developing and executing the annual exhibition and publication programs between 2010 and 2013. In 2011, she was the Conference and Program Director of ISEA2011 Istanbul: The 17th International Symposium on Electronic Art, the leading world conference and exhibition for art, media, and technology.

Since 2009, she has been working as an editor at the Leonardo Electronic Almanac (ISAST/Leonardo Journal, The MIT Press).