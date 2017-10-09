Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Cybernetics Revisited
Published on Nov 09, 2017

Mark Your Territory

This essay describes the design of a hybrid physical/digital system for claiming ownership of territory.

by Michael Nitsche and Andrew Quitmayer
Published onNov 09, 2017
Mark Your Territory
·

Mark Your Territory: Bridging Ownership between Real and Digital Spaces

 

Andrew Quitmeyer

Digital Media Program

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA, USA

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.Quitmeyer.org

 

Michael Nitsche

Director, Digital Media Program

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA, USA

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://lmc.gatech.edu/~nitsc

 

Abstract

This essay describes the design of a hybrid physical/digital system for claiming ownership of territory. By combining digital and natural affordances for staking ownership, I provide a new remediation featuring greater embodiment than is available in existing services such as Foursquare.

The core functionality draws from the combination of physical sensing and digital communication via an Arduino ADK attached to an Android Smartphone through custom software. The design, on both digital and physical ends of the system, promotes feedback between these realms. Actions within the physical realms affect those of the digital, and digital claims to ownership can likewise manifest themselves in the real world. The Mark Your Territory system serves as a rhetorical prototype to encourage deeper analysis for improving the quality and flow of information between physical and digital domains.

 

Keywords

Territory, ownership, Arduino, Android, ADK, sensing, biological incorporation, cybiotic, hybrid space

 

Technical Introduction

My research focuses on creating hybrid, digital/physical tools for the analysis and dissemination of organic and environmental information. I incorporate biological organisms and processes into computational media to not only learn from their behavior, but to also explore interaction methods in channels accessible to more than just humans. My work in this area includes creating RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) and vision systems. Through the tracking of primates, insects, and fish, these systems teach novel movements to robots.

Mark Your Territory grew out of parallels drawn between my studies of animal behavior and observed shortcomings of social (human) media today. Specifically, it addresses the deficiencies in Foursquare’s digital remediation of the inherently physical act of marking one’s territory. While Foursquare’s design uses the new, digital affordances of instantaneous sharing, it overlooks many valuable, existing conventions such as a gradient of ownership and the ability to leave unbiased profiles. Foursquare’s interaction is largely disembodied.

Mark Your Territory is a practical design study about the idea of ownership spanning both the physical and digital world. In discussing his reasons for incorporating actual biological processes into his “biotic video games,” biophysicist Ingmar Riedel-Kruse states, “the currently available computational power poses challenges to realistically emulate even modest biological phenomena.” [1] We still fail to emulate many physical performances and places in the digital world. On the other hand, merely shunning the idea of digital spaces needlessly deprives us of their new, unique, and valuable tools, such as social media connectivity and large-scale real-time tracking. Thus, to effectively bridge this rift between the physical and digital worlds, an equally hybrid approach for designing a territory creation system is needed.

 

Territory/Ownership

Eons of evolution have spawned complex, powerful systems that enable organisms to disseminate information grounded in a physical location. For instance, a dog urinating on a tree leaves not only the information that a specific animal has been to a place, but also data concerning the creature’s physiology, stature, frequency of visits, and mood. Semiochemicals are “any substance used in communication, whether between species (as in symbioses) or between members of the same species” [2] and are inherently tied to specific points in an environment.

 

Figure 1 - The standard model of many digital applications. Illustration by Andrew Quitmeyer. Public Domain Andrew Quitmeyer, 2011. Used with permission.

Physically-transmitted chemical communication pervades the natural world (particularly in organisms’ attempts to claim property), and, as a medium, provides its own, unique affordances. [3] First, the situated chemicals can possess a high spatial-resolution far surpassing the abilities of GPS. The universal accessibility of physical matter also allows for communication over the boundaries between species. Organisms have evolved abilities to detect and decipher the olfactory or oral stimuli triggered by the chemicals of a territory’s other inhabitants. Ephemerality of physical leavings grants the semiochemical system hysteresis, displaying knowledge of how well the ownership of a territory has been maintained. Gradients of ownership are also possible through the directly or indirectly controlled release of chemicals into a habitat. Finally, one of the most interesting aspects of semiochemical communication is the ability to leave unbiased profiles. The chemistry of an animal’s marks can unwittingly reveal to others important facts detailing the animal’s physiology such as diet, mood, or mating cycle. This characteristic tends to be quite non-existent in the digital-social world, as the bulk of one’s personal information must be curated by the person themselves.

As human beings developed language, we began to leave the rich, chemical communication system in favor of this new, intra-species means of sending high-bandwidth, precision messages. The accuracy and power of humanity’s languages, culminating with the creation of the digital world, gave us a leg-up in survival, permitting us to plan, collaborate, share, and access past knowledge in unprecedented ways.

This shift, however, has also led to a sacrifice of universality and robustness in our interactions with the world. This is particularly evident in many of today’s systems that attempt to duplicate the physical marking of territory in an entirely digital, human-exclusive fashion.

 

Foursquare

Foursquare, currently the most popular platform for tying digital information to physical venues, [4] nominally serves to “help you explore the world around you.” [5] The service primarily functions, however, as a way for users to compete against one another over real world venues in order to collect virtual rewards.

On the technical level, this competition merely consists of players transmitting low-accuracy GPS data along with the Foursquare ID of a nearby venue to a centralized database. Each submission constitutes a “check-in,” and while you can perform an unlimited number of check-ins, only one check-in per day per venue will count toward any rewards. Accumulations of various check-ins unlock different virtual badges applied to one’s digital profile. The person with the most check-ins at a particular venue within the past 60 days earns the title, “Mayor” of the location. Additional anti-cheating controls have recently been implemented, but these are easily subverted by manipulating the API or simply checking in via the mobile site. On top of all these controls exists an arbitrary limiting function described on their support page: “It's ok to check in at home, at work, at the coffee shop, at a park, at the train station, at a restaurant, picking up your dry cleaning, but if we see you checking in at every venue you walk by, you won't get credit for those check-ins.” [6]

Foursquare’s success comes from pairing a novel use of a single element of real-world information (GPS data) with the affordances of traditional digital media. Merely adding-in low-resolution locational data, however, disembodies the user and encourages breakdowns of the rule-space. Moreover, battling discrepancies within the system through arbitrary, hidden rule-sets breaks down the gameplay, destroying immersion. Alternative design strategies built upon proven ownership systems from nature could circumvent these shortcomings.

 

Mark Your Territory

Mark Your Territory has been fully implemented and works in five main steps: 1) connect the customized Arduino board to an Android phone’s USB; 2) this automatically starts the Mark Your Territory app; 3) connect the sensor to markers customized for each user; 4) urinate on the marker, changing the physical/chemical condition of the marker as well as affecting the digital sensing; 5) leave a high resolution physical trace (the marker) at the location and be automatically checked in at the digital locale on Foursquare.

 

Design

Individuals carry around a set of enhanced business cards. The sharpish appendage on the bottom lets you literally stake claims in natural environments while the adhesive backing enables its use in urban settings. During activation of the physical/digital check-in, one urinates onto the center of the card while connected to the phone/microcontroller’s probe. As in nature, the quality of your act influences several characteristics of your claim to territory.

 

Figure 2 - a) System overview b) screen shot mid- “check-in.” Photograph by Andrew Quitmeyer. Public Domain Andrew Quitmeyer, 2011. Used with permission.

Sensors detect the amount of urination and reward the user with high ratings, good comments, and potential bonuses, but miniscule leavings can punish by shifting GPS coordinates and disabling virtual rewards for the act. Each marker features a QR code hidden by soluble, silver gouache that is completely or partially washed off in the act. Depending on one’s volume, focus, and aim (dedication to a venue) passers-by will have varying difficulty levels scanning the underlying QR code containing user profile information. These two features establish a check-in gradient where ownership can be evaluated on a spectrum as opposed to Foursquare’s binary, here-or-not system.

 

Figure 3 - On-site activation. Affordances of the marker keep it in place during and after activation. Photograph by Andrew Quitmeyer. Public Domain Andrew Quitmeyer, 2011. Used with permission.

Markers are created from litmus paper to measure the user’s direct physiology. The diet and hormonal levels of a user alter the acidity of the urine and evoke different reactions from the marker. This replicates the unbiased profiles available in nature but not the digital world. Natural decomposition aids in the competition of maintaining your presence in a more dynamic fashion than the arbitrary 60-day limit of Foursquare. Person-specific seeds are also embedded in each marker to implicitly impact the environment in the long term. In the future, these individualized seed-packets could be replaced with a uniform species of plant that is modified to include a custom genetic watermark which could more directly store, share, and spread a user’s personal information and territorial claim.   

 

Figure 4 - a) Marker activation b) QR-code revealed and litmus changed c) Person-specific plant growth. Photograph by Andrew Quitmeyer. Public Domain Andrew Quitmeyer, 2011. Used with permission.

Concern has been voiced in the past about the ability of females to use the system. While certain cultures may unfairly shun females more than males from performing the actions required for Mark Your Territory, they are also able to use the device in a squatting manner, with the aid of a peripheral such as the go-girl (www.go-girl.com), or by studying the standing techniques discussed in “A Woman’s Guide on How to Pee Standing Up.” [7]

Technical Details

The core functionality comes from the combination of a custom Android App with custom firmware running on an Arduino Mega ADK. This is a special microcontroller compatible with Google’s recently released (July 2011) Open Accessory Development platform that can link real-world sensing and manipulation with entities in the digital world. To encourage explorations of this concept and its technical underpinnings, all aspects of code and design have been open-sourced, carefully documented, and made freely available at www.markyourterritory.org.

 

Figure 5 - MYT’s hybrid model for digital/physical data flow. Illustration by Andrew Quitmeyer. Public Domain Andrew Quitmeyer, 2011. Used with permission.

Conclusion

The prototype’s initial demonstrations spawned a range of responses and design suggestions. It succeeds in posing questions concerning our relationship to “checking in” over a longer, biologically oriented timeframe. Most of all, it uses tangible and physical interaction to present an alternative design philosophy to the disembodiment that dominates the schema of current social media.This alternative evolved from the inclusion of parallel animal behavior with digital media in order to explore a novel way of marking one’s territory in hybrid spaces. Given the plethora of other related behavior ripe for similar investigation, this kind of process- and behavior-based design, inspired by (but not blindly mimicking) animals, might offer a fruitful approach to tangible and embodied interaction design at large.

 

References and Notes

[1] Ingmar H. Riedel-Kruse et al., “Design, Engineering, and Utility of Biotic Games,” Lab Chip 11, no. 1 (2010):15.

[2] Bert Hölldobler and E. O. Wilson, The Ants (Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press, 1990), 227-228.

[3] D. A. Nordlund and W. J. Lewis, “Terminology of Chemical Releasing Stimuli in Intraspecific and Interspecific Interactions,” in Journal of Chemical Ecology 2, no. 2 (1976): 211-220.

[4] Ryan Goff, “Location-Based Services: Foursquare vs. Facebook Places,” the website of Social Media Examiner, April 4, 2011, http://www.socialmediaexaminer.com/location-based-services-foursquare-vs-facebook-places/ (accessed August 12, 2012).

[5] Foursquare, “About Foursquare,” https://foursquare.com/about/ (accessed August 12, 2012).

[6] Foursquare, “Rapid Fire,” https://support.foursquare.com/ (accessed August 12, 2012).

[7] Archive.org, “A Woman’s Guide on How to Pee Standing,” June 4, 2003, http://web.archive.org/web/20030604104917/restrooms.org/standing.html (accessed August 12, 2012).

 

Acknowledgments

I would like to thank Michael Nitsche for his support and help throughout this project, Paul Clifton for his aid with performing physical check-ins, and Georgia Tech’s Digital Media department for providing an environment where this sort of research can be explored.

 

Author Biography


Andrew Quitmeyer is a polymath adventurer interested in discovering new means of exploring and sharing our world. A fascination with science, nature, and the unknown led him to his current work, designing and implementing computer-vision based animal behavioral research and documentaries. As a Digital Media PhD student, he also develops techniques and tools for expressing ideas in engaging and powerful new ways. This research has taken him to the wilds of China, the islands of Galapagos, and the jungles of Panama. His trans-disciplinary, multimedia works have been featured in outlets such as PBS, NPR, Cartoon Network, Make Magazine, Wired, and Scientific American.

Dr. Michael Nitsche joined the School of Literature, Media, and Communication in 2004, and formed the Digital World & Image Group DWIG (http://dwig.lmc.gatech.edu/) shortly after. His research looks into digital spaces, where and how they intersect with physical environments. Combining video games, mobile technology, and digital performances, he experiments with borderline areas of digital and physical media. Michael holds a PhD in Architecture from the University of Cambridge and researches digital virtual worlds as environments for dramatic engagement and human expression. His work combines theoretical analysis and practical experiments and his collaborations include work with the National Film and Television School London, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe, Turner Broadcasting, Alcatel Lucent, and others. He is author of Video Game Spaces: Image, Play, and Structure in 3D Worlds (MIT Press, 2009), and has published on game studies, virtual worlds, digital performance, games and film, and machinima in numerous publications.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
68
?
Login to discuss
Jake Taylor:

https://www.grandrapidsbasementpros.com/services/basement-home-theaters promotes feedback between these realms. Actions within the physical realms affect those of the digital, and digital claims to ownership can likewise manifest themselves in the real world.

?
Shannon Burcham:

Discover the leading destination for flawless cheek filler treatments in Arlington! Elevate your beauty with our expertly administered cheek filler services, designed to enhance your natural features and provide a radiant, youthful glow. Our skilled practitioners in Arlington specialize in precision and artistry, ensuring optimal results tailored to your unique facial contours. Uncover the secret to a rejuvenated appearance and sculpted cheeks that turn heads. Trust our dedicated team to deliver top-tier cheek filler solutions in Arlington – because beauty is an art, and we've mastered it. Book your consultation now for a transformative experience that leaves you looking and feeling your best!


?
Jack Mark:

Upgrade your enterprise storage with the (PX02SSF040) Toshiba 400GB SAS 12Gb/s 2.5-Inch eMLC Enterprise Solid State Drive.

Smart Property Services LTD:

EPC Certificate in Aylesbury retrieve an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC).

?
Max Well:

Explore the captivating world of intrigue and suspense with our curated selection of the "Best Mystery Series." Immerse yourself in riveting plots, clever twists, and enigmatic characters as you embark on a journey through the most compelling mysteries ever created. From classic whodunits to contemporary thrillers, our handpicked collection promises an exhilarating experience for every mystery enthusiast. Discover the perfect blend of suspense and storytelling excellence that defines the very essence of the "Best Mystery Series" available today.

?
Nonty Carol:

Discover the exquisite world of Nontycarolhair with our collection of 30 beads, meticulously crafted to elevate your hair styling experience. Explore a diverse range of beads that effortlessly blend fashion and functionality, adding a touch of elegance to your locks. Whether you're into braids, twists, or any other hairstyle, our 30 beads are the perfect accessory to express your unique style. Elevate your hair game with Nontycarolhair's exceptional quality and design. Shop now and adorn your tresses with the beauty of 30 beads for a stunning and distinctive look that turns heads.


?
Cara Alvey:

Unlock your full potential at the premier Acting Training Studio led by renowned instructor Cara Alvey. Craft your talent and hone your skills in a dynamic and supportive environment. Our Acting Training Studio offers comprehensive courses designed to elevate both beginners and seasoned performers. Join us on a transformative journey where creativity meets technique, and your passion for acting is nurtured to perfection. Discover the art of storytelling with Cara Alvey, where every session is a step towards unlocking the actor within you. Enroll now and embark on a transformative experience at the forefront of the acting world!

?
Felix Rivera:

Explore a world of quality and care with GrowlnPurrPlanet's extensive range of pet supplies. From essential nutrition to stylish accessories, our curated collection ensures that your furry friends receive the best in comfort and style. Discover premium pet food, durable toys, cozy beds, and more, all designed to enhance the well-being of your beloved companions. At GrowlnPurrPlanet, we believe in providing top-notch products that cater to every pet's unique needs. Shop with confidence and elevate your pet parenting experience with our thoughtfully selected pet supplies. Your journey to happy and healthy pets begins here!

Med Asthetics:

Discover the beauty with Lumimedaesthetic, where aesthetic beauty meets unparalleled excellence. Immerse yourself in a world of radiant transformations and rejuvenation as Lumimedaesthetic brings forth a unique blend of advanced techniques and artistic mastery. Our dedicated team is committed to enhancing your natural beauty, offering a personalized experience that transcends the ordinary.


kyla kasperson:

Books Of Four Heroes is a captivating collection of epic tales that will transport you to a world of adventure, magic, and heroism. From brave warriors to cunning wizards, each hero's story will leave you spellbound and eager to turn the page.

?
patricia skipperr:

Explore the Legacy of Martin Luther King: Learn about the life, achievements, and enduring impact of the civil rights icon, Martin Luther King. Delve into his inspiring speeches, activism, and contributions to social justice. Discover the profound influence he had on the civil rights movement and his enduring legacy in shaping a more inclusive world. Explore his journey and ideals that continue to inspire generations.
Check It Now: <a href="https://patskipper.com/">Martin Luther King</a>.

?
Nelco excavating:

Transform your outdoor space with the expert touch of Nelco Excavating cincinnati! Elevate your landscape to new heights with our top-notch excavation solutions. Whether you're planning a garden makeover, constructing a new outdoor living area, or enhancing your property's curb appeal, our skilled team is here to turn your vision into reality. With years of experience and a commitment to excellence, we specialize in precision excavation, ensuring your landscape project is executed flawlessly. Discover the difference that professional expertise can make and elevate your outdoor space with Nelco Excavating Services today!

?
honorable assetss:

Explore the fascinating world of cryptocurrency trading with our comprehensive guide tailored for beginners. Discover the essentials of cryptocurrency trading, from understanding basic concepts to mastering advanced strategies. Our step-by-step approach demystifies the complexities, empowering you to make informed decisions. Dive into the realm of digital assets confidently, armed with the knowledge from our complete guide to cryptocurrency trading for beginners.

?
Theflow Youknow:

Explore The Flow You Know's exquisite collection of handmade goods, crafted with unparalleled precision and dedication to quality. Discover a world of creativity and craftsmanship, where every piece tells a unique story. Our offerings redefine handmade excellence, ensuring you experience the finest artistry and attention to detail. Dive into a realm of unparalleled quality and authenticity, exclusively at The Flow You Know. Indulge in timeless elegance and exceptional craftsmanship that truly stands apart.

Vortex Customer Service:

Teamwork is our strength! That’s why we have gathered a crew of expert and veteran professionals devoted solely to offering premium email help. Years of expertise in the industry allow us to deliver high-quality Email Support Outsourcing solutions to organizations from diverse sectors.

?
bamboo tires:

Looking for reliable mobile tire repair in DC? Look no further than Bambootires! Our expert team provides efficient and convenient tire repair services, ensuring you're back on the road in no time. Contact us today for top-notch mobile tire repair in the Washington, D.C. area.

?
0 km:

Looking for inspiration on where to travel next? Look no further than 0KM Tour Planner! We have scoured the globe to bring you the most incredible destinations, each offering a unique and unforgettable travel experience. Book 0KM tour planner now.

?
Bethany Hawkins:

The DSWD Educational Assistance Program is a government-provided social protection program that helps students in crisis.

This educational cash assistance is a supplemental grant that can help defray expenses such as tuition fees, miscellaneous fees, school supplies.

christian charity:

Discover the heart of the Christian Community Foundation, where faith and philanthropy unite to empower and strengthen Christian communities worldwide. As a trusted nonprofit organization, we are dedicated to fostering lasting connections, facilitating charitable giving, and supporting initiatives that make a positive impact on faith-based organizations.


?
shawn walter:

"Looking for versatile outerwear? Our 6666 jacket are designed to suit any occasion. Whether it's a casual day out or a formal event, our range has the perfect jacket for your needs."

joseph bidden:

Our jackets product is the best in United America, we provide genuine leather jackets.

for more detail visit camille black jacket

?
uzair noor:

are you intrusted in jackets

DSWD Assistance:

DSWD Educational Assistance A scholarship is a type of financial aid

Medicare Infos:

Thanks for the good information:

Those who are looking for Health Insurance plans visit my website - Worst Medicare Advantage Plans

?
tech biz:

Marketing via blogs is an effective strategy that involves creating compelling content to engage and attract target audiences. By publishing relevant and valuable posts, businesses can increase brand visibility, establish thought leadership, drive website traffic, generate leads, and foster customer relationships, ultimately leading to business growth and success. Write for us technology with tech and biz.

Jake Taylor:

Become Renewlyweds! - Vow Renewal Ceremonies visit us today to book your ceremony.

?
reliance health care:

A consultant for health insurance provides expert advice and guidance to individuals, businesses, and organizations seeking to navigate the complex world of healthcare coverage. They help clients understand the various options available, including group plans, individual policies, and government programs like Medicare and Medicaid. Additionally, they can assist with enrollment, claims processing, and other administrative tasks related to healthcare coverage.

?
steve mike:

i have the same issue can you guide me how to resolve it?

Jake Taylor:

Vehicle diagnostics help identify potential problems with your vehicle. The test can be performed on-site at our shop, or we can come to you.

?
Bethany Hawkins:

Hawak Kamay Scholarship 2023 Application is open to apply for Filipinos. Benefits: Tuition Fees, No Need to maintain grades... Deadline..

?
Bethany Hawkins:

Fast and Free SoundCloud to MP3 conversion and download via SoundCloud MP3. You don't need software or an account, just the SoundCloud URL.

?
Bethany Hawkins:

DSWD Educational Assistance Program | Elementary, High School & College

?
Bethany Hawkins:

Dost Scholarship 2023: Online Application Form, Last Date, Eligibility

?
Bethany Hawkins:

CHED Scholarship Program 2023: Application Form, Eligibility, Benefits

?
Bethany Hawkins:

OWWA Scholarship Program 2023: Online Application Form, Eligibility, Benefits

steven markup:

Shop now and save on San Francisco 49ers jackets with free shipping! Show your support for your favorite NFL team with stylish and comfortable jackets that are perfect for game day or everyday wear. With a range of sizes and styles available, there's something for every fan. Don't miss this chance to get your hands on high-quality merchandise at a discounted price. Visit our website now to browse 49ers jacket our selection and place your order. Go Niners!

Jake Taylor:

The article delves into the concept of ownership in both realms, highlighting the unique challenges and opportunities that arise as technology blurs the boundaries. The author's insights are thought-provoking and well-presented, leaving me eager to delve deeper into this captivating topic. Well done! https://www.tampadockbuilder.com/heating-and-cooling

Eric Williams:

https://www.moldremovalgrandrapids.com/mold-exposure So if you have been dealing with the above symptoms for quite some time now, then maybe it is time to give us a call. 

Eric Williams:

We offer a tree removal service at an affordable price. We will also remove the tree quickly, but safely and without damaging your property. Contact us today!

Eric Williams:

Kanata Tree Service Masters, Stump Grinding Services For your peace of mind, we will grind the stump with care, preventing any damage to your yard.

?
Depression MD:

How to Calm Down an Anxiety Attack. There are several methods you can employ to calm yourself down during anxiety attacks, which can be disturbing and overwhelming. Numerous things, including stress, fear, or trauma, can cause anxiety attacks. Deep breathing exercises are a great way to stop an anxiety attack in its tracks.

?
colour printers:

colour printers is the best choice for printing business cards and flyers. Sydney printing company is for you in your town.

?
Michel John:

Everyone enjoys keeping up with the latest fashion trends from across the world with beth dutton pink and white coat.

Medicare Infos:

Love you are Content what you have share with us, If you are looking for Health Insurance you are on a right path:

Visit our Website for Insurance: Medicare Insurance

?
root recovery:

Root to Recovery LLC offers medicare telehealth therapy to patients seeking mental health therapy, drug addiction treatment, hypnotherapy for gambling, psychiatric treatment and clinical psychotherapists in Pennsylvania.

?
hanna baker:

Explore tech blogs: Noisey Admin Idea

?
Alec y773:

Andrew Quitmeyer is a polymath adventurer interested in discovering new means of exploring and sharing our world. A fascination with science, nature, and the unknown led him to his current work, designing and implementing computer-vision based animal behavioral research and documentaries. As a Digital Media PhD student, he also develops techniques and tools for expressing ideas in engaging and powerful new ways. This research has taken him to the wilds of China, Best Sms Hider App For Android 2023 the islands of Galapagos, and the jungles of Panama. His trans-disciplinary, multimedia works have been featured in outlets such as PBS, NPR, Cartoon Network, Make Magazine, Wired, and Scientific American.

?
john fink:

If you’re searching for active apparel with customized embroidery, we’re here to bring top-notch results. We have a team of leading embroidery designers under our banner. With over a decade of experience in the industry, all star custom apparel printing in US.

Andrews Gandham:

If anyone Looking For Scholarship: Scholarship

Andrews Gandham:

Good information from you are Post,

If anyone Looking For Scholarship:
Scholarship list
SM Scholarship

?
john fink:

It's really beautiful and meaningful. It's an awesome blog. Linking is an extremely useful thing. You have truly helped thousands of people who come to your the blog and give them valuable details.

branded apparel companies in Monterey.

?
Shane Cromer:

Thank you for all the knowledge that you share, great article. I was extremely interested in the post, and it's impressive.

computer repairing in Monterey is best in town.

?
Maria Valdez:

Here are the best popular Christmas ringtones for mobile phones Happy Merry Christmas ringtone download mp3.

?
Bethany Hawkins:

If you're looking for scholarships. Checkout this article on Government Scholarships in Philippines

?
Aleza monty1:

Nice Post

Infinitydecor provides a wide range of decorative home, kitchen accessories, door & cabinet fittings, hooks and lightning accessories online at the best price in the UK. for more details please visit my website: https://infinitydecor.co.uk/product-category/handforged-hardware/handforged-door-bolts/

?
Stanley Jacobs:

Hi

mary jane38:

With the best online shopping experience, Frishay is designed for our Worldwide customer needs. Get the latest products with great discounts. For more details please visit my website: https://frishay.ca/

mary jane38:

Nice post

Please visit my website: <a href="https://frishay.ca/">online shopping store</a></p>

junaid [email protected]:

please visit my website: Chain Bangles

?
Joel N:

Such an insightful post! If you’re looking for Philippine Scholarships, click here : Philippine Scholarships,

If you’re looking for OWWA Scholarships, click here : OWWS Scholarships,

For Daily News and Blog articles, visit Scott Slayton

For DSWD updates, you can visit DSWD Online Philippines

?
bruce will:

Crack4sure.com includes 90 days of free updates. This is important if you are taking a test that is frequently updated. CompTIA SY0-601 Dumps Study material verified by CompTIA Experts.

?
Ryan Mendezs:

Get Scholarships in the Philippines For Filipino Students.

mary jane:

With the best online shopping experience, Frishay is designed for our Worldwide customer needs. Get the latest products with great discounts. For more details please visit my website: https://frishay.ca/

junaid [email protected]:

Infinity Decor gives you a wide range of home decorations, Infinity decor door hardware, Infinity decor lightning, Infinity decor homeware, and mirrors. infinitydecor.co.uk

Junaid Nazakat:

With the best online shopping experience, Frishay is designed for our Worldwide customer's needs. Get the latest products with great discounts. For more details please visit my website: Ghost chair

?
james aderson:

An informative and fascinating articles of the moment and I was incredibly happy to get this information. Keep writing about interesting subjects Thank you.

You also find this website pc components uk more leaning things.

Benjamin Leo:

Great blog !! You should start many more. I love all the info provided. I will stay tuned my poster voucher

Beau Sconce:

I really appreciate this wonderful post that you have provided for us. Petal And Pup discount code I assure you this would be beneficial for most people

?
Shane Cromer:

Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful post. I'm thankful that you're sharing useful and valuable information for all us.

computer repair monterey is best.

Contemporary Arts and Cultures
Published with