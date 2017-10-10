AN IMPORTANT NOTE FROM THE EDITOR IN CHIEF

SAMPLE PAPER:

Simulating Synesthesia in Spatially-Based Real-time Audio-Visual Performance

Dr. Steve Gibson

Reader, Interactive Media Design, Northumbria University, Newcastle, UK. Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.telebody.ws/

Abstract

In this paper I will describe and present examples of my live audio-visual work for 3D spatial environments. These projects use motion-tracking technology to enable users to interact with sound, light and video using their body movements in 3D space. Specific video examples of one past project (Virtual DJ) and one current project (Virtual VJ) will be shown to ‘illustrate’ how flexible user interaction is enabled through a complex and precise mapping of 3D space to media control. In these projects audience members can interact with sound, light and video in real-time by simply moving around in space with a tracker in hand. Changes in sound can be synchronized with changes in light and/or real-time visual effects (i.e. music volume = light brightness = video opacity). These changes can be dynamically mapped in real-time to allow the user to consolidate the roles of DJ, VJ and light designer in one interface. This interaction model attempts to reproduce the effect of synesthesia, in which certain people experience light or color in response to music.

Keywords

Synesthesia, motion-tracking, virtual environments, real-time visuals, electronic music, light design, DJing, VJing, immersive art, interactive media.

Heading: Technical Introduction

Using the tracking capabilities of the Gesture and Media System (GAMS) - invented by APR of Edmonton, Canada - artists can ‘map’ an interactive space with sound, light and images, and have user-movement dynamically control these elements via small 3D trackers. With GAMS one is immersed in a system where, as pointed out by John Doe,… sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text. [This is a sample text and goes on till the next heading/subheading.]

Subheading: Synesthesia

Synesthesia is a condition is which a person experiences sensations from one sense in a second different sense. One of the most common synesthetic occurrences is a description of color related to musical tones. “How does it feel to hear music in color, or to see someone’s name in color? These are examples of synesthesia, a neurological phenomenon that occurs when a stimulus in one sense modality immediately evokes a sensation in another sense modality. Literally, ‘synesthesia’ means to perceive (esthesia) together (syn).” [1] sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text: “sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text.” [2]

[BLOCK QUOTE BEGINS]

sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text. [3]

[BLOCK QUOTE ENDS]

Subheading: Synesthesia and the Arts

“Sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text:

1. sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text.

2. sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text.” [5]

sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text. [6] sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text “sample text sample text.” [7]

sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text. [8]

[INSERT HERE Figure2_Gibson_VDJ.tif]

Caption: Figure 1 - Steve Gibson, Virtual DJ, 2005. Photograph by Jonathan Griffiths. © Jonathan Griffiths, 2005. Used with permission.

Heading: Virtual DJ Introduction

sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text.

Subheading: Simulating Synesthesia in Virtual DJ

sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text.

Subheading: Virtual DJ Mapping and Structure

sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text.

Heading: Virtual VJ Introduction

sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text. sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text.

[INSERT HERE Figure7_Gibson_VVJ.tif]

Caption: Figure 7 – Steve Gibson and Stefan Müller Arisona, Virtual VJ, 2011-2012. Steve Gibson interacting with Virtual VJ at CHI 2011, Vancouver, Canada. Photograph by Stefan Müller Arisona. © Stefan Müller Arisona, 2011. Used with permission.

sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text. sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text

[INSERT HERE Figure8_Gibson_VJ.tif]

Caption: Figure 8 - This chart shows the mapping of music effect to MIDI data and then to visual data in the Soundium [25] VJ software. For example CC01/07 refers to MIDI channel 1, control number 7. The MIDI data is then programmed into the 3D tracking system so that users can continuously control sound and video parameters in synchronization and in real-time.

Heading: Simulating Synesthesia in Virtual VJ

sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text. sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text.

[INSERT HERE Figure9_Gibson_VVJVan02.tif]

Caption: Figure 9 - Steve Gibson and Stefan Müller Arisona, Virtual VJ, 2011-2012. This image shows an audience member interacting with the piece at the CHI 2011, Vancouver. Photograph by Atau Tanaka. © Atau Tanaka, 2011. Used with permission.

sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text. sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text. sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text.

Heading: Opto-Phono-Kiensia, A New Type of Synesthesia?

sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text. sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text. sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text sample text.

Heading: Enabling Subjective User Interaction through Redundancy

[INSERT HERE Figure15_Gere_Col.tif]

Caption: Figure 15 - Gustave Courbet, L’ Origine du Monde (Origin of the World), 1866. Oil on canvas. Photograph by Unknown. Used with permission via the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license.

Later Edwarda disappears and then reappears and speaks to the narrator.

[BLOCK QUOTE BEGINS]

“Madame Edwarda’s thin voice, like her slender body, was obscene: ‘I guess what you want is to see the old rag and ruin,’ she said. Hanging on to the tabletop with both hands, I twisted around toward her. She was seated, she held one leg stuck up in the air, to open her crack yet wider she used fingers to draw the folds of skin apart. And so Madame Edwarda’s ‘old rag and ruin’ loured at me, hairy and pink, just as full of life as some loathsome squid. ‘Why,’ I stammered in a subdued tone, ‘why are you doing that?’ ‘You can see for yourself,’ she said, ‘I’m GOD.’ ‘I’m going crazy –’ ‘Oh, no you don’t, you’ve got to see, look. . .’ Her harsh, scraping voice mellowed, she became almost childlike in order to say, with a lassitude, with the infinite smile of abandon: ‘Oh, listen, fellow! The fun I’ve had . . . ’” [9]

[BLOCK QUOTE ENDS]

They leave the brothel and go into the streets of Paris.

[BLOCK QUOTE BEGINS]

At that hour of the night the street was deserted. Suddenly gone wild, mute, Edwarda raced on alone. The Porte Saint-Denis loomed before her, she stopped. I stopped too, she waited for me underneath the arch – unmoving, exactly under the arch. She was entirely black, simply there, as distressing as an emptiness, a hole. I realized she wasn’t frolicking, wasn’t joking, and indeed that, beneath the garment enfolding her, she was mindless: rapt, absent. [10] [BLOCK QUOTE ENDS]

Heading: Conclusion

This paper has argued for synesthetic simulation as both a way for artists to generally invoke meaning and correspondence between the audio and visual realms. It has also posited that within 3D motion-based environments the simulation of the cross-modal condition of synesthesia can be an asset when planning for complex user interaction in 3D space. This interface design model could be extended to different types of environments where cross-modality is used, for example in tactile touch-based interfaces which employ simultaneous media control of audio, video, text and other forms.

Using a combination of motion-tracking with matched live video, light and sound the artist can create the illusion of ‘optophonokinesetic’ synesthesia for participants and viewers. Beyond being a mere technique for creating a hollow spectacle, this tactic can in fact enhance user meaning, helping participants to interact with a 3D environment with more confidence, and producing more satisfying results for both the users and the spectators. Users can intuit spatial interaction interfaces more effectively with redundant information programmed between the different mediums. This assists with creating meaningful interactivity in the unfamiliar medium of 3D spatial environments, and helps establish formal and aesthetic meaning for the audience, while simultaneously avoiding the pitfalls of random and over-complex interface design and programming.

Acknowledgments

Technology and Production Support for Virtual DJ was provided by CANARIE, The Canadian Foundation for Innovation, APR Inc, and The Interactive Institute Stockholm. Production Support for Virtual VJ was provided by Culture Lab, Newcastle University.

For further information on Virtual DJ and Virtual VJ, including documentation, please see http://www.telebody.ws/VirtualDJ

Author Biography

Steve Gibson is a Canadian interactive media artist, interface designer, electronic musician and media curator. He completed his Ph.D. at SUNY Buffalo, where he studied music composition with Louis Andriessen. He currently serves as Reader in Interactive Media Design at Northumbria University, Newcastle, UK. He was curator for the Media Art event Interactive Futures from 2002-07. Simultaneously deeply involved with technology and deeply suspicious of its effects, Gibson’s work celebrates both the liberation and paranoia of techno-fetishism. Influenced by a diverse body of art and popular movements his work fuses immersive art, electronica and DIY design. He works in a range of media, from live electronic music to game art to virtual reality installation. His works have been exhibited in such venues as: Ars Electronica; the Whitney Museum of American Art; Banff Centre for the Arts; Digital Art Weeks; the European Media Arts Festival; ISEA; Cabaret Voltaire, Zurich; the San Francisco Art Institute. His work has been published internationally by St. Martin’s Press, The MIT Press, New World Perspectives, Turnaround Productions, Future Publications, Urra Apogeo, and Passagen Verlag. He co-edited a volume entitled Transdisciplinary Digital Art which was published by Springer in 2008.