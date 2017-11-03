Rachel Dacus Hill

Graphic Design Assistant

Rachel Dacus Hill is a violinist, graphic designer, and arts administrator. She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Missouri at Columbia, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Violin Performance. She is currently pursuing a Masters in Arts Administration at Boston University. Her main interests are classical music, graphic design, and the possibilities of combining the two areas.

Rachel is a graduate assistant for Lanfranco Aceti, collaborating on several LEA and MIT Press publications, including the catalogs for ISEA2011 Istanbul: The 17th International Symposium on Electronic Art. She continues to work with him on publications that address the ever changing political climate through print media.

Additionally, she holds a position at Boston Children's Hospital helping curate new and existing artwork and a position at Boston University Tanglewood Institute as the publications coordinator.