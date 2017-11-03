Sander Hölsgens

Sander Hölsgens is a London- and Seoul-based independent filmmaker approximating intimacy, the colour blue, and phenomenology. He teaches in Film Studies and European Studies, is a tutor at the UCL Writing Lab, and is currently completing a PhD in architectural design at The Bartlett School of Architecture, UCL. His film Whose Kimchi was screened at the British Museum during the London Korean Film Festival 2016. His latest video, Blue Bluer, was exhibited at the Royal Academy of Arts, the Birkbeck Essay Film Festival, and the Architecture Film Festival London. He works as a section editor for Cultural Anthropology Journal and co-edited the volume Film+Place+Architecture: Film as Resonance (2017) with Phuong-Tram Nguyen.