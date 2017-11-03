Submission Process

1. Register with PubPub. Add a profile photo, a 50 word biography, your website, and your Google Scholar information, as well as any other contact and social media information. This will allow those reading your work to find you elsewhere.

2. Register with Orcid, and add the given ID to your PubPub profile. Your Orcid ID is a unique identifier that can be used with your work.

3. Review CAC's Writing Guidelines.

4. Send a 300-500 word abstract submission (sample) to [email protected].

Name

Email

Affiliation

Address

5-7 Keywords

You may also provide links to previous work, videos, or personal websites

5. Include in your email submission your PubPub profile name and your Orcid ID. We will review your profile to confirm that it contains the information outlined above; this must be done before your article can move to the second round of editing.

6. Once you receive acknowledgement of the acceptance of your abstract, please send in to your editor your 3000-6000 word paper (sample) along with the following:

Name

Affiliation

Address

Abstract (150-200 words)

Essay DOI (to be provided by CAC / MIT Press)

ISBN (to be provided by CAC / MIT Press)

Images: A single full page image should be at least 18.5 cm (width) x 26 cm (height) and must be at 300 dpi minimum, .JPG or .TIFF preferred. Please note , there should ALWAYS be a .JPG copy of all the images at 2000 px wide and 1200 px high for early online publication. A double spread (an image on two adjacent pages) should be at least 36.2 cm (width) x 26 cm (height) and must be 300 dpi minimum. (Do not forget image captions, credits, and copyright notices.)

Copyright forms

DO NOT use Word’s automatic endnote function. Please manually type all endnotes.

Additional Considerations

Please submit the final paper ready for peer review. Your contribution will be reviewed by at least two members of the CAC board, and revisions may be requested and subject to review.

For themed and pictorial essays, submit an abstract or outline for editorial consideration and further discussion.

Keep your news, announcements, and hyperlinks brief and focused; include contact details and a link to an external site where relevant.

Our publication formats allow for full color throughout, and we encourage rich pictorial content where relevant and possible. Note, however, that all material submitted must be copyright cleared (or due diligence must be evidenced).

We reserve the right to sub-edit your submissions in order to comply with CAC policies and formats. Where material is time sensitive, please include both embargo and expiry dates.

Failure to comply with in-house referencing style and format as well as with copyright clearance for images will result in the rejection of your submission at any stage of the process. Acceptance of papers after review is conditional to your due diligence and compliance with all matters—in particular, referencing style and copyright clearance. No exceptions will be made.

Questions and Concerns

For any questions or concerns, please contact the Managing Editor, John Francescutti. Be sure to include exact details about any problems you are experiencing in order to receive a quick and efficient reply.