This paper looks at the technical and compositional methodologies used in the realization of V’Oct(Ritual) (2011), with particular reference to the choices made in the mapping of sensor elements in various spatialization functions.
If the artist does not remain a listener, but instead registers their presence in the phenomenological development of the artwork by intervening, the outcome can transcend mere impression of the space and become a critical reflection of the relationship between artist and city.
This curatorial essay and diary of a barbarian is about the connections between Athens and Rome, but more importantly it is about the oppressed and forgotten people of the world—whose voices and desires are expressed despite various frameworks of exploitation which persist.